Thousands without power as storms move through Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Strong storms were battering Tampa Bay early Friday morning, taking down trees and knocking out power for thousands.
More than 7,000 people are without power in Pinellas County, according to an outage map on Duke Energy’s website.
Duke Energy, Florida Power and Light, Lakeland Electric and Withlacoochee River Electric have only reported a few outages.
TECO’s outage map is currently unavailable.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 am for most of Tampa Bay.
A line of thunderstorms is moving south with potentially damaging winds and isolated tornados. Heavy downpours and lightning are expected.
Click on the following links to check for power outages:
To report a power outage, call these numbers:
- Duke- 1-800-228-8485
- TECO- 1-877-588-1010
- FPL- 1-800-4-OUTAGE
- Lakeland Electric- 1-863-834-4248
- Withlacoochee River Electric- 352-567-5133
- Peace River Electric Cooperative- 1-800-282-3824
