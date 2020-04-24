Thousands without power as storms move through Tampa Bay

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Strong storms were battering Tampa Bay early Friday morning, taking down trees and knocking out power for thousands.

More than 7,000 people are without power in Pinellas County, according to an outage map on Duke Energy’s website.

Duke Energy, Florida Power and Light, Lakeland Electric and Withlacoochee River Electric have only reported a few outages.

TECO’s outage map is currently unavailable.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 am for most of Tampa Bay.

A line of thunderstorms is moving south with potentially damaging winds and isolated tornados. Heavy downpours and lightning are expected.

Click on the following links to check for power outages:

To report a power outage, call these numbers:

Duke- 1-800-228-8485

TECO- 1-877-588-1010

FPL- 1-800-4-OUTAGE

Lakeland Electric- 1-863-834-4248

Withlacoochee River Electric- 352-567-5133

Peace River Electric Cooperative- 1-800-282-3824

