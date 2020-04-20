Thousands lose power as storms hit Tampa Bay

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of homes were left without power as severe storms swept across Tampa Bay Monday morning.

According to an outage map, more than 700 Duke Energy customers are without power in Homosassa, which was hit particularly hard by the storm. A possible tornado was caught on camera moving across the area.

More than 1,000 customers were without power in the New Port Richey area.

Hundreds more lost power across Tampa Bay, which is under at severe thunderstorm warning until 3 p.m.

Here’s where to check for power outages:

To report a power outage, call these numbers:

Duke- 1-800-228-8485

TECO- 1-877-588-1010

FPL- 1-800-4-OUTAGE

Lakeland Electric- 1-863-834-4248

Withlacoochee River Electric- 352-567-5133

Peace River Electric Cooperative- 1-800-282-3824

