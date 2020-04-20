Thousands lose power as storms hit Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of homes were left without power as severe storms swept across Tampa Bay Monday morning.
According to an outage map, more than 700 Duke Energy customers are without power in Homosassa, which was hit particularly hard by the storm. A possible tornado was caught on camera moving across the area.
More than 1,000 customers were without power in the New Port Richey area.
Hundreds more lost power across Tampa Bay, which is under at severe thunderstorm warning until 3 p.m.
Here’s where to check for power outages:
To report a power outage, call these numbers:
- Duke- 1-800-228-8485
- TECO- 1-877-588-1010
- FPL- 1-800-4-OUTAGE
- Lakeland Electric- 1-863-834-4248
- Withlacoochee River Electric- 352-567-5133
- Peace River Electric Cooperative- 1-800-282-3824
