‘This one looked like nothing, but it was the perfect storm’: Longboat Key hard hit with flooding from Eta

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Eta left a mark on Longboat Key, more so than most expected. The storm surge left several homes with inches of water inside.

Longtime resident Fred Kagi spent Thursday cleaning up what Eta left behind. He was left with about six inches of water in every room in his home. Cleaning crews spent hours soaking up water from the rooms with carpet.

“What I understand is the walls have to be replaced up to two feet because of the wicking and the problems with that. The carpeting is going to have to be replaced as well. We are going to have to be out of here for a month while they do all this because this is a major-type repair. It will be an issue,” said Kagi.

Kagi has lived on the Key for almost 10 years now. He admits he’s never experienced damage this bad, even in stronger storms.

“There have been several storms here and some of them, like Irma, major storms, did nothing like this… even into the deck here. This one looked like nothing, but it was the perfect storm for that. It came up the coast, it hit right here during high tide, and we are right at the end of the island, so it came out of the bay and it came out of the ocean,” Kagi said.

Longboat Key officials tell 8 On Your Side four people had to be rescued Wednesday night due to rising waters. No one was hurt.

Dave Kroth moved to Longboat Key two months ago. He is originally from Ohio and has never been through a tropical storm before.

“I think we got 25 bags and we used every one of them,” Kroth said.

He says water outside his home was about 27 inches deep before high tide. He even saw a small boat moving with the current in the middle of the street. He secured it with a rope so it wouldn’t cause damage to other homes.

“I did what I could just to have it not float up on somebody’s property or barricade them in their house, who knows what would have happened,” said Kroth. “It was traveling at a pretty good pace with the wind and the current and everything that was happening last night. It was definitely a sight to see.”