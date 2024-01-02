BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Those mourning the loss of a loved one over the holidays are also being victimized by scammers, according to Bradenton police.

Police said scammers are targeting grieving families, pretending to be representatives from funeral homes and trying to get them to fork over more money.

“Somebody was calling with the name of Greg Brown which we don’t have anybody by that name saying that they owed money and the only way that they could get their cremation done is if they paid them,” said Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory owner Gene Brown.

Brown said scammers called at least three families and told them to pay an additional $1,500 or they wouldn’t cremate their loved ones. Brown immediately alerted authorities of this scam.

“This scenario is the worst that I’ve seen targeting somebody that is grieving the loss of a loved one,” said Capt. Brian Thiers of the Bradenton Police Department.

Capt. Thiers said if you get a call from one of these imposters, hang up and report the matter to the funeral home and the authorities.

“Do not send money over the phone,” said Thiers. “Do not login into PayPal, do not use a wire transfer. None of that.”

Unfortunately, one of Browns clients, who is grieving the loss of her husband, handed over her credit card number too quickly.

“We helped her get that stopped right away and canceled her credit card,” said Brown.

Authorities believe others may have fallen victim to this particular scam. Capt. Thiers said scammers will use every tactic available no matter the situation.

“From spoof phone numbers to fake accounts and makes it very difficult for law enforcement to track that stuff down,” said Capt. Thiers.

But when they do and they identify the scammer, they’ll make an arrest. Brown is now on high alert.



“I did call all the rest of the funeral homes or send them text about what was going on so if anything else comes up, I told him to call the police department,” said Brown.

If you fell victim to his scam, contact the funeral home and call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

You may also contact CrimeStoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or 866-634-8477 (TIPS).

You can also file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office online at www.myfloridalegal.com or by phone at 1-866-9-NO SCAM.