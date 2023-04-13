TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On this day 137 years ago, a cigar manufacturing business became the first place in Ybor City to roll a Cuban cigar.

According to the J.C. Newman’s cigar museum, on April 13, 1886, Ignacio Haya and Serafin Sanchez, both Spanish immigrants, opened Sanchez y Haya, Tampa’s first cigar factory, on 7th Avenue, in the heart of Ybor City.

Months before, rival cigar manufacturer, Vicente Martinez Ybor, had purchased 40 acres of land from the city of Tampa to begin moving his cigar industry operations from Key West to the area, which was dubbed Ybor City.

As Ybor was building his factory, Haya began constructing a two-story factory on 7th Avenue and 15th Street. His factory opened first, and was given the title of “Factory No. 1.”

It produced Ybor City’s first cigar, and was one of the first cigar factories to make Clear Havana cigars, hand-rolled cigars with Cuban tobacco made in the United States.

During its heyday, it’s said that the Sanchez and Haya factory was producing about 500,000 cigars each day.

About a decade after it opened, the manufacturer moved to a three-story building on 17th Street. It later moved to a facility on 13th Avenue and ran operations out of the building until the business dissolved in 1950. The factory is now being used as a U-Haul storage facility, according to J.C. Newman.

Ybor City became the “the cigar capital of the world” in 1900, a title it held until about 1930. At its peak, it is estimated that 10,000 cigar rollers working in 200 factories had produced up to 500 million hand rolled cigars each year.