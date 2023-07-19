MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Skyway Pier is not only one of the most popular places in Tampa Bay to fish, but also a great place to see pelicans up close. But can those majestic birds and fishermen co-exist?

Fishermen and animal advocates are at odds over how to make that happen.

After hearing from 52 people Wednesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has established new restrictions, starting Oct 1.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for fishing in Florida, but there’s very limited opportunity for brown pelicans,” said FWC chairperson Rodney Barreto.

The new rules were established in an effort to save brown pelicans from being injured or even killed on the Skyway Fishing Pier.

“The reality is, they are being harmed,” a woman said to the board. “They are being tangled; they are dying.”

It’s something 8 On Your Side saw firsthand Wednesday as reporter Nicole Rogers assisted a rescuer in saving a pelican caught up in fishing line.

The pelican had a three-inch hole in it’s pouch torn by a hook and a fishing line wrapped around it’s leg.

It was the sixth pelican Rahat Khan rescued from the pier in just 24 hours.

That is the reason many wildlife advocates have been pleading with the FWC to implement stricter rules for fisherman on the pier, something that came to fruition Wednesday.

Starting Oct. 1, there will be an education requirement for anglers, and fisherman will no longer be able to use rigs with more than one hook from Nov. 15 to March 15.

The new regulations also limit fisherman to two sets of hook-and-line gear..

A man on the pier known as “Grouper Mike” disagrees with the new regulations wholeheartedly.

“[Fishing] can be a hobby,” Mike “Grouper Mike” Gaby said. “It can be a sport, but for a lot of us, it’s a way of life.”

Gaby is one of the many anglers that will now be impacted by the FWC’s new restrictions.

“It’s honestly going to put a shaky ground between FWC and anglers as it’s been a tough road for everybody to get along,” he said. “Getting that trust took a long time to establish.”

“The restrictions are not going to help,” he continued. “It’s putting a band-aid on a bigger problem.”

Liz Vreeland has been rescuing birds from the skyway for years and doesn’t believe the new rules will actually save brown pelicans.

“Limiting the number of hooks is not effective because what I’ve seen in my history since 2005 out at the skyway piers is usually birds get tangles not hooked,” she said. “It’s the lines.”

Many hope these restrictions will help save brown pelicans from being injured and, at times, even killed, but some people want to see more done to limit harm to seabirds in the future.

“I do think what was proposed today is going to help, but I think it’s going to fall a little short,” said Cindy Gendron with the Humane Society of the United States. “To make a meaningful difference for pelicans, it would have required a ban for multi-hook gear year-round.”

The FWC plans to revisit this topic in two years to see if they need to cut back on these restrictions or possibly make them stricter.