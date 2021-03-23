These stores are open and closed on Easter Sunday

TAMPA (WFLA) — With more people getting their COVID-19 vaccine, Easter may be the most ‘normal’ feeling holiday we’ve had since the pandemic began. How will the retailers respond?

While many grocery stores, pharmacies, and large retailers will be giving their employees a well-deserved Easter day off, others will remain open to the public.

RetailMeNot has compiled a full list of the companies that announced they will close on Easter, and 20 stores that will remain open.

Notable closures:

  • Ace Hardware
  • ALDI (except CA locations)
  • Apple
  • Best Buy
  • Big Lots
  • Costco
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Office Depot
  • Publix
  • Target

Remaining open:

  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Kmart
  • Kroger
  • PetSmart
  • Starbucks
  • The Home Depot
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods

For a full list, visit RetailMeNot.com.

