TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The New Year is almost upon us, and for this New Year’s resolution, you can visit these most buzzed-about eateries that are coming to Tampa next year.

Not sure what will be new in the Tampa Bay area? WFLA has complied a list of the restaurants coming to the area. All the locations can be found below:

Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros is a West Coast coffee shop that originated in Grants Pass, Oregon. With locations all over the Southwest and Northwest region, the chain is finally making its way to the Tampa Bay area.

There are already two Florida locations: Davenport and Clermont. But coffee lovers won’t have to go as far to experience this new shop soon.

According to the City of Tampa’s building permits, the coffee shop will be located at 3616 West Ballast Point Boulevard, off of South Dale Mabry Highway.

The documents were uploaded in July 2023 but it is still unclear when the opening date will be.

(Dutch Bros)

Alter Ego

A music-focused cocktail lounge is set to open in Spring 2024 at 1050 Water Street in downtown Tampa.

“Alter Ego represents a distinct design contrast to our adjacent sibling concept Ash. Boasting a curated musical experience alongside a monochromatic design that includes intimate seating as well as social spaces,” Ferrell Alvarez, the chef-partner and co-owner of Proper House Group said.

Courtesy: Catalyst Communications Group

Ash

Ash is an Italian-inspired cuisine that will be located at 420 South Nebraska Avenue in Water Street in Downtown Tampa.

This restaurant is under the same ownership as Alter Ego, which is also opening in 2024 in Water Street.

Ash will be open for lunch and dinner, with plans to eventually serve brunch in the future. It is set to open in early Spring 2024.

LARA

LARA is a bar and market concept with a beverage program influenced by Pharmakeia- aiming to deliver an “apothecary drinking experience.”

The market will also have locally grown foods, a selection of beer and wine, and culinary supplies for cooks and mixologists.

LARA is set to open in early 2024 in Tampa Heights.

Greenlane

Greenlane is a drive-thru salad shop that offers convenient and affordable meals that are flavorful, filling, and healthy.

“Yes, we’re a salad brand. But we’re not your average rabbit food,” the company said on its website.

While there is a location open already on West Gandy Boulevard in Tampa, two more locations will be opening on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa and on 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.



Courtesy: Greenlane

Courtesy: Greenlane

Courtesy: Greenlane

Courtesy: Greenlane

Cheeseology

Cheeseology is opening a new location at 1527 East 7th Avenue in Tampa, aiming to bring people together through cheese-making.

Thirteen classes are being offered, including making a variety of cheeses, pizza, lasagna, charcuterie, and cannoli. Each class will range between 90 and 120 minutes

According to Cheeseology’s website, an opening date has not yet been posted, but it’s “coming soon.”

Cheeky’s

Cheeky’s is a fish and chicken bar restaurant that will be “opening sometime in 2024” in St. Pete, the restaurant said on Instagram.

The restaurant is famous for its fish and chicken, but will also offer oysters, shrimp, sandwiches, and a selection of cold beer, cocktails, and wine. It will be located at 2823 Central Avenue, according to Creative Loafing.

Know of a restaurant opening soon that we missed? Email online@wfla.com.