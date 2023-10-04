TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several Tampa Bay schools were featured among the top private and public schools in the country.

Niche released its new 2024 Best Schools and Districts rankings. The rankings are determined by test scores, academic performance and ratings from students, alumni and parents. It also includes data from the U.S. Department of Education.

The best school in the Tampa Bay area was Pine View School in Osprey, according to Niche. The school came in at No. 20 in the country, with an overall grade of A+.

St. Petersburg Collegiate High School was also a top-rated public school, ranking at No. 95 in the nation. It was also ranked the second-best charter high school in Florida.

Here is a look at the top five public schools in Tampa Bay, according to Niche:

Pine View School St. Petersburg Collegiate High School State College of Florida Collegiate School – Bradenton Plant High School Steinbrenner High School

Here are the top five private schools in the area:

Berkeley Preparatory School IMG Academy Tampa Preparatory School Carrollwood Day School Academy at the Lakes

Niche said its rankings include 7,375 newly ranked public schools, 1,433 newly ranked private schools, and 364 newly ranked school districts. To see the full list of schools, visit Niche’s website.