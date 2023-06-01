Sarasota, Florida, USA skyline on the bay at dawn. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a renter in the Tampa Bay area, you may want to avoid moving to three cities in the area.

Zumper released its latest report which highlights the most and least expensive cities and cities with the fastest-growing rents in the area.

The report shows that one-bedroom rent in Florida is averaging about $1,680.

The most expensive cities to rent a one-bedroom are Venice, Sarasota and Riverview, Zumper said.

If you are looking for a cheaper area to rent, Zumper said Winter Haven, Lakeland and South Bradenton have the least expensive rent.

However, Winter Haven and Lakeland have also had the fast-growing rents since this time last year.

Here are the average prices for rent in the Tampa Bay area, according to Zumper.