TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the worst fears of search crews for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Thursday.

The submersible suffered a catastrophic failure and imploded near the wreck of the famous ship.

All five people on board the submersible were instantly killed.

Erica Moulton is the STEM Director at St. Pete College and has spent a lifetime on the water, and now teaches science and technology.

“I can teach you how to take a plastic coat hanger and turn it into an underwater robot and retrieve a ring in the bottom of the pool so you’ll understand the physics of ocean science, you’ll understand how to operate in the ocean,” said Moulton.

She also knows two people who were lost on the submersible and the team responsible for the mission.

Erica Moulton.

“I had the distinct pleasure of meeting that team and getting the opportunity to go on a dive with them twice and then I visited with them when they were working in Miami,” said Moulton.

She went on deep underwater dives, in a different submersible, with OceanGate off the coast of California. She knows the missions are dangerous.

“I had a dive in their submersible, Antipodes in 2011 and then in 2012. Macklemore dove with them in 2014,” said Moulton. “It’s not a hidden secret that there is an exponential amount of risk, but those are the type of folks who tend to pay and become engaged.”

Three of the five people lost on the submersible paid $250,000 per seat to dive down to see the wreck of the Titanic.

Moulton says their financial contributions on trips like this help pay for scientific research.

“It opens the ocean for exploration for all of us,” said Moulton.

Today, her thoughts are with the crew on board that launched the mission, now that they’ve learned the submersible is lost.

“I heard from them and I know they’re safe, but I can’t even imagine what they are going through in terms of their friends and colleagues and their feeling of helplessness,” said Moulton.