Theft suspect wanted in multiple Tampa Bay counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a woman who is wanted by multiple local counties for targeting elderly women in multiple thefts.

Deputies say 30-year-old Amanda Lynn Valentine is a suspect in multiple thefts of wallets from elderly women at grocery stores throughout Tampa Bay.

She is now wanted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco Sheriff’s Office, St Petersburg Police Department, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, on Sept. 18 Valentine was seen on surveillance video inside a Publix located at 3461 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico. There she distracted her victim with conversation, eventually placing herself between the victim and the shopping cart before removing a wallet from the victim’s purse and fleeing the store in an unknown direction.

Valentine has been recorded multiple times on store surveillance cameras committing the same offense.

Valentine stole a wallet from another victim’s purse on Sept. 3 at a Publix located in Davenport, Aug. 23 at a Publix in St. Pete, Aug. 21 at a Publix in Seminole and on July 1 at a Publix in Pasco County.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has reddish blonde hair, green eyes and a tattoo of a cross with a red rose on her right calf.

If you have any information on Valentine’s whereabouts, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. In order to be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

LATEST STORIES: