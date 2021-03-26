The Shops at Wiregrass to host Summer Camp Expo for families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With spring break drawing to a close, kids are looking forward to summer camps again, and there’s an event Saturday that can help connect them with the right camp.

The Summer Camp Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive in Wesley Chapel.

The free outdoor event will feature representatives from different summer camps, including adventure camps, theater camps, STEM camps and other summer programs.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to meet face to face with these summer camp providers. There are so many great camps to look at. When you can go and meet face to face, ask those really pertinent questions that are really important for you on where to send your child. It’s amazing,” said Miriam Cook of Family-Friendly Tampa Bay.

For more information, visit facebook.com/FamilyFriendlyTampaBay