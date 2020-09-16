The Great Grass Race changes course, ends in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa is the final destination for 12 contestants taking part in a race that spanned over 3 thousand miles on lawn mowers. The Great Grass Race pitted six teams of two against each other as they drove a riding lawn mower and a trailer across several states.

It started in Los Angeles July 10 and each team picked their route across the country. The teams traveled through California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Mississippi, Georgia, and finally Florida. The race was supposed to end in New York, but the race’s director changed the course due to COVID-19.

The race had rules starting with contestants not being able to bring money or accept cash from people. They had to complete the race purely on the generosity of others. Along the way people donated food, gas, places to stay, and other supplies.

“You’d be surprised at the kindness of America. Everybody was willing to donate us cash which we can’t take. It’s more about the aspect of going out and buying something for someone,” said John Zack one of the contestants from the race.

“It definitely made us more vulnerable and we were at the mercy of others and it got us to realize that there are good people in the world,” said Tiffany Gil who also competed in the race.

While the teams already arrived in Tampa, Wednesday the winners will be announced at Curtis Hixon Park. Teams gained and lost points depending on a variety of factors. The team with the most points wins a cash prize.

“When they tow instead of driving they actually lose points so we have to calculate all that because it wasn’t just about being fast and being first. It was a transformational journey and it was about how you played the game, and how you interacted with the community as you went,” said Cosmos Kiindarius, the director and producer of The Great Grass Race.

The experiences of the racers in the Great Grass Race are documented in a docu-series available on line through Menace Vision. You can watch the entire series online here and watch the exciting finale happening in Tampa Bay.