TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a weekend filled with festivities, and the celebration is far from over as much of the Tampa Bay area continues to fare those fiery temperatures.

A magnificent display lighting up the night sky with fireworks captivating families in Dunedin.

The community came together to celebrate Independence Day.

It was a memorable end to the day after sweltering temperatures blanketed the area, sending families to the brand-new splash pad at Coachman Park in Clearwater.

“The fun overpowers the heat,” said Keegan Manning, a Dunedin resident.

Just three miles away from Clearwater, the heat was not stopping an annual tradition in the heart of Dunedin, with hundreds of patriotic-themed golf cars parading through the streets.

“It makes me remember my childhood when we had parades,” said Sara Taylor, a Clearwater resident. “My mom made blueberry pie and all the dad’s grilled out. It was just a fun time.”

One of the biggest displays in the parade was in honor of Carol Jackson’s 80th birthday.

However, Jackson is also remembering the loved ones she lost.

“My father was in the military,” said Jackson. “He was in the army, and he was killed in World War II. I was 14 months old when was killed in war, so I never met him.”

She’s honoring her father’s legacy and generations of sacrifice.

“For our freedom,” said Jackson. “For what I have today, for what we all have.”