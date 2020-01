TAMPA (WFLA) – How would you like to spend a Saturday night “under the sea”?

The Florida Aquarium is debuting its first-ever 21 and up sleepover called “Leap with the Fishes” to honor 2020 being a leap year.

Activities include behind the scenes tour, close-up encounters, a 1995 party, and even a squid dissection. The event will be hosted on Feb.29

