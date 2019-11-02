The Donna Summer Musical is coming to town, featuring homegrown talent

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Donna Summer Musical is winding its way to Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts. When the show comes to town, it will feature a local woman who grew up in Brandon.

Dan’yelle Williamson plays Diva Donna, one of three versions of Donna Summer. Williamson was born in Brandon and graduated from Blake High School in 2002. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Boston Conservatory, which she attended on a full scholarship.

News Channel 8’s Rod Carter got a chance to sit down with Williamson to discuss her background and the role she will be playing in the musical.

“My favorite part (of the show) is telling Summer’s story. It’s a real honor,” she said. “She had an incredible legacy that I think maybe a lot of people don’t know about.”

Below is a description of the Donna Summer Musical.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation. The Straz Center for the Performing Arts

The Donna Summer Musical comes to town May 5 through May 10, 2020, however, tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 1.

You can see Williamson perform Sunday, Nov. 3rd at Straz Live! in the Park.

To learn more about the Brandon local, click here for her biography.

