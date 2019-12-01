Thanksgiving weekend travelers may experience troubles due to bad weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the holidays here it’s good to see red and green flashing unless it’s at the arrival and departures board at your local airport.

“It’s not even comparable… I travel a lot and I’ve never seen anything like Denver today. It was insane. Two hour waits to get your bags checked another 45 to an hour to get through security,” said Brad Kelley, who flew into Tampa from Denver.

“This is nothing here compared to where we were. We were bumper to bumper. It was like Times Square on New Year’s Eve,” said Pat Ruppert, who flew into Tampa from White Plains, New York.

Some delays were visible on the boards coming and going out of Tampa International, but planes were taking off in sunshine and blue skies. A different story in places up north as travelers attempted to leave early before an impending storm.

“No delays! I was kind of surprised with all the stuff that’s going on in the north. Coming or going,” said John Belgard as he returned from Houston.

Even though the expectation is 30,000 more people than a regular Saturday, this is still a favorite airport for locals.

“I love Tampa International Airport. I actually do. Yes!,” exclaimed Sheree Kimani of Riverview, who also just got back from Houston.

“I’m coming home. You know what? It’s always good to come home to Florida,” said Donna Rocco, another traveler coming home to Tampa.

