Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, food drives underway in Tampa Bay on Saturday

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, many organizations in Tampa Bay are stepping up to help neighbors in need.
An estimated one in four children are going hungry due to the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Hillsborough County alone, more than 14% of residents are living below the poverty line, a number that has skyrocketed due to the crisis, and the holidays will be especially difficult for vulnerable families.
A number of food drives will be held in Tampa Bay on Saturday, and thousands of turkeys will be given away.
Here are the organizations holding food drives or giving away turkeys on Saturday.
Turkey giveaways
Hillsborough County
Brandon Epic Center
The center will be handing out 200 turkeys to local families from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The center is located at 1019 Parsons Avenue in Seffner.
DeSoto Elementary School
The school is handing out more than 200 boxes of holiday food to its students and their families to ensure they have enough food over the break. Each box includes 25 meals.
Sligh Magnet School
Turkeys will be given out between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The school is located at 2011 East Sligh Avenue in Tampa.
Idlewild Baptist Church
The church has partnered with Hillsborough Public Schools and Feed the Children to provide food, essentials and books to struggling families in Hillsborough County. The giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church, which is located at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Boulevard in Lutz.
Polk County
Church on the Hill
The church, located at 1111 Scenic Highway in Dundee, will be giving away turkeys from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Lake Region High School
A turkey giveaway will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school, which is located at 1995 Thunder Road in Eagle Lake.
Lakes Church
The church is giving away turkeys from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. It’s located at 1010 East Memorial Blvd in Lakeland.
Brooks Law Group
The firm is handing out free turkeys at its office in Winter Haven starting at 10 a.m. The office is located at 123 First Street North.
Thanksgiving meals
Cyrus Greene Community Center
The center is giving away free Thanksgiving meals from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. It’s located at 2101 East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa.
Food drives
Pinellas County
Signature Flight Support
A canned food drive is being held at Signature Flight Support, 14525 Airport Parkway in Clearwater. Donors will get a free lunch, including a hot dog, chips and a drink. Contributions will be given to Feeding Tampa Bay. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
