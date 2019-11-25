Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanksgiving is this week and many of us are getting ready to gather with loved ones and fill our plates with delicious foods. But beware – many of the foods you’re looking forward to can be dangerous for you dog.

Some Thanksgiving foods may seem healthy and safe for your pet, but experts say those seemingly OK foods can be dangerous due to gravies, sauces and marinades.

Here are the dangerous foods you should make sure to keep away from your furry friend this holiday season:

Cooked bones

Cooked bones can cause serious digestive issues for your pet. PetSmart says the bones can splinter and get lodged in their gums, throat or intestinal tract.

So if you do give your dog some turkey, make sure it’s boneless. You should also make sure it’s well-cooked. The ASPCA says raw or undercooked turkey can contain salmonella bacteria.

Onions, garlic, scallions and chives

These foods contain thiosulphate, whether they are raw or uncooked. The substance can damage your pet’s red blood cells and cause gastrointestinal upset, breathlessness, diarrhea and vomiting.

Gum, mints, candy, baked goods (Xylitol)

Xylitol is a sugar substitute found in many candies and baked goods that is extremely dangerous for dogs. The substance is toxic to them and could even be deadly. It can cause dangerously low blood sugar and liver damage.

The ASPCA says initial signs of toxicosis include vomiting, lethargy and loss of coordination. Seizures are also possible.

Chocolate

Chocolate is widely known to be a dangerous food for dogs. It contains theobromine, a substance that can cause issues like overstimulation of the heart, hyperactivity, tremors, seizures and, in extreme cases, death.

Different kinds of chocolates have different levels of theobromine. Unsweetened baker’s chocolate and cocoa powder are considered two of the most toxic types. White chocolate is the least toxic because it has the lowest amount of theobromine, according to the American Kennel Club.

If you think your dog ate chocolate, you should make sure to monitor for signs of toxicity like vomiting, diarrhea, restlessness, increased urination and elevated or abnormal heart rate.

Uncooked yeast dough

Raw dough is toxic for dogs because the yeast continues to convert sugars to carbon dioxide gas and alcohol, the ASPCA says.

That can cause abdominal pain, bloating, vomiting, disorientation and even depression in your pet, according to PetSmart. It can also trigger ethanol poisoning.

Alcohol

Alcohol can also cause ethanol poisoning in pets, which is why you should never let them have any food or drink that contains alcohol.

Ethanol poisoning can lead to severe health issues like difficulty breathing, tremors, abnormal blood acidity, central nervous depression and decreased coordination. In extreme cases, it can cause a coma or even death.

Caffeine

Caffeine contains substances similar to those found in chocolate, and should not be given to dogs. That means coffee, soda, caffeine pills and energy drinks are all off limits.

They can cause hyperactivity, restlessness, vomiting, elevated blood pressure, elevated heart rate, seizures and other dangerous systems, according to PetSmart.

Macadamia nuts

PetSmart says macadamia nuts can cause severe reactions like muscular weakness, disorientation, depression, tremors and abdominal pain.

Grapes, raisins

Grapes and raisins can cause toxicity and major health concerns like severe gastrointestinal upset and kidney failure.

Other foods the ASPCA says you should avoid feeding your pet include avocado, citrus, dairy, raw or undercooked meat and eggs and salty snack foods.

If your pet does get into any of the food this Thanksgiving or is showing any signs of illness, you should call your veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline at (855) 764-7661.

You can learn more from PetSmart here or from the ASPCA here.