TGH looking for toy, gift donations for pediatric patients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ever year, Tampa General Hospital typically does a Christmas in July event for children in the hospital, however, this year, Santa is unable to get a visitors pass due to coronavirus. So, the hospital needs your help!

With their toy closet nearly empty, TGH’s pediatric care team has created an Amazon wish list to provide toys and gifts to the children in the Children’s Medical Center’s care.

The toys range from painting kits to coloring activities and will be delivered directly to the hospital.

Click here for the hospital’s Amazon wish list.

