LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

TGH looking for toy, gift donations for pediatric patients

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ever year, Tampa General Hospital typically does a Christmas in July event for children in the hospital, however, this year, Santa is unable to get a visitors pass due to coronavirus. So, the hospital needs your help!

With their toy closet nearly empty, TGH’s pediatric care team has created an Amazon wish list to provide toys and gifts to the children in the Children’s Medical Center’s care.

The toys range from painting kits to coloring activities and will be delivered directly to the hospital.

Click here for the hospital’s Amazon wish list.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss