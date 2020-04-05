Tervis to donate products to healthcare workers with every purchase

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As a way to say thank you to those fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, Tervis announced a new program called “Buy One, Gift One.”

According to a tweet from the company, as of March 28, for every Tervis purchase made, they will donate a product to someone in the healthcare community.

This offer is available while supplies last.

Tervis is known for its colorful insulated tumbler cups and lids.

For a full range of their products, click here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Life-sized 'Candy Land' game and pinwheel field pops up in Seminole Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life-sized 'Candy Land' game and pinwheel field pops up in Seminole Heights"

Teamwork! Drone video shows pod of dolphins chasing lunch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teamwork! Drone video shows pod of dolphins chasing lunch"

Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic"

Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home"

Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed in collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed in collision on Bayshore Blvd."

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd."

Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss