Tervis to donate products to healthcare workers with every purchase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As a way to say thank you to those fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, Tervis announced a new program called “Buy One, Gift One.”

According to a tweet from the company, as of March 28, for every Tervis purchase made, they will donate a product to someone in the healthcare community.

We feel that it is especially important to thank the men and women who are working tirelessly to keep America running. To show our appreciation, starting March 28th for every Tervis purchased we will donate to someone in our healthcare community. Available while supplies lasts. pic.twitter.com/sWlXwqVHJu — Tervis (@TervisTumbler) March 31, 2020

This offer is available while supplies last.

Tervis is known for its colorful insulated tumbler cups and lids.

