Tervis to donate products to healthcare workers with every purchase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As a way to say thank you to those fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, Tervis announced a new program called “Buy One, Gift One.”
According to a tweet from the company, as of March 28, for every Tervis purchase made, they will donate a product to someone in the healthcare community.
This offer is available while supplies last.
Tervis is known for its colorful insulated tumbler cups and lids.
For a full range of their products, click here.
