Teen hospitalized, driver sought following hit-and-run in Gulfport, police say

GULPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gulfport Police Department is searching for the driver that hospitalized a 17-year-old boy in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Gulfport Boulevard today.

The boy was reportedly walking across Gulfport Boulevard — not in a crosswalk — when police believe a newer model gray Nissan four-door hit him and took off. Police said the boy was flipped over the car but the driver continued east along Gulfport Blvd.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re urged to call 727-582-6177 and ask to speak with Gulfport Officer Brandon Dillard.

The 17-year-old sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to All Children’s Hospital.

LATEST STORIES: