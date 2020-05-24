Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Teen hospitalized, driver sought following hit-and-run in Gulfport, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gulfport Police Department is searching for the driver that hospitalized a 17-year-old boy in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Gulfport Boulevard today.

The boy was reportedly walking across Gulfport Boulevard — not in a crosswalk — when police believe a newer model gray Nissan four-door hit him and took off. Police said the boy was flipped over the car but the driver continued east along Gulfport Blvd.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re urged to call 727-582-6177 and ask to speak with Gulfport Officer Brandon Dillard.

The 17-year-old sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to All Children’s Hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss