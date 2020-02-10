Teen dies 5 days after Tampa hit-and-run, suspect’s charges upgraded

TAMPA (WFLA) — The 14-year-old girl hit by an SUV while crossing a street in Tampa in late January has died from her injuries, and the suspected driver has now been charged with a first degree felony.

The teen, who was not named, was transported to Tampa General Hospital after being hit crossing 15th Street North Jan. 30. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said she suffered severe head trauma. She died five days later.

Nakeeba Ryan, 24, was originally charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries. Her charge has been upgraded to a first degree felony of leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

“We will never know if this young life could have been saved had Nakeeba Ryan remained at the scene and called for help immediately instead of driving away,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Fleeing from a crash is not only cruel, but it is also a guaranteed way to face charges, even if you were not at fault. Under no circumstances should a driver leave the scene of an accident.”

