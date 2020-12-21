LIVE NOW /
Teen boy run over by car while crossing street in Palm Harbor

Local News

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenage boy was hit and run over while trying to cross the road in Palm Harbor Monday afternoon.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue said the boy was in the median at US-19 and Alderman Road when he stepped into the road and was hit by the vehicle.

Officials said a second vehicle collided with the first car which then ran over the teen.

The boy was immediately flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The fire department didn’t have any further information on the teen’s condition.

