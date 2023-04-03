TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Electric is warning its customers of a new scheme requesting personal information in exchange for “no-cost solar” options.

According to TECO, “this scam includes a suspicious letter that appears to have our logo on it and claims to be a pitch for ‘no-cost solar.'”

The letter requests personal information including birthdates and phone numbers.

“It’s very convincing, but it’s NOT from Tampa Electric,” the company said in a message to its customers. “We will NEVER ask for a spouse’s name or birthdate. If you receive this letter, do NOT respond.”

The company says customers should simply dispose of the letter.

Tampa Electric said it does not have a partnership with any solar company. The company does not have preferred solar companies, does not work with or partner with solar installers, and does not currently sell solar panels or batteries to customers.

“As your friends and neighbors, we care about your safety – including your safety from scams,” the company added. “That’s why our legal team is taking appropriate action against this company.”

For more information, visit TECO’s Scam Alert web page or call 888-223-0800 on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.