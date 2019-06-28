Team UK discusses impact of Warrior Games in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa is home to the 2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games, and News Channel 8 is a proud supporter of the event.

The Warrior Games is an annual event that introduces wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. This year marks the ninth year of the games. An estimated 300 veterans and military members will take part.

Three members stopped by News Channel 8 Friday morning to talk about their experiences.

Georgie Smith is the team captain. Since a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis in November 2015, Georgie has pushed through some tough times and competed in the 2019 Warrior Games.

Allan McSween served with the Scots Guards. He was medically discharged after he was diagnosed with hip dysplasia but is not letting that stop his athletic achievements in the Warrior Games.

Vice-captain Lynsey Kelly is competing while living with compartment syndrome.

News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo sat down with all three. You can watch the full interview in the video above.

The 2019 Warrior Games ends June 30th.