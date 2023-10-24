LARGO, Fla (WFLA) — Pinellas County Schools Board members will vote on a potential 4.5 percent salary increase for teachers in the district during a meeting Tuesday evening.

The school district reached a tentative agreement with the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association last month for the 2023-2024 school year.

Under the agreement, teachers on a continuing contract would see a $2,060 salary increase, while teachers on an annual contract would have a $2,575 increase per year.

Additionally, instructors who participate in athletic, academic and fine arts programs will see their minimum supplement amount raised to $300.

The school board meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the district office.