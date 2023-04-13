TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Taylor Swift has officially taken over Tampa Bay! While today marks the first concert of her three-day sold-out series at Raymond James Stadium, the award-winning singer took time out of her day to give back to the community.

On Thursday, Feeding Tampa Bay thanked Swift for “being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay’s mission to end hunger by 2025.”

Due to Swift’s generosity, Feeding Tampa Bay announced that over 125,000 meals will be placed on tables across the Tampa Bay area.

According to an official at Feeding Tampa Bay, $1 puts roughly five meals on the table.

Swift will be performing at Raymond James Stadium from April 13-15. Ahead of her concert, the city of Tampa has been Swift-ifying everything in sight, including making the iconic singer the honorary Mayor of Tampa.

In addition, the City of Tampa will be lighting Old City Hall, the Tampa Riverwalk, and several downtown bridges red in honor of Swift’s Eras Tour.