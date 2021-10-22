Tattoos to dinosaurs, weekend events varied in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From a tattoo convention, to a dinosaur exhibit opening and Halloween events, it’s going to be a busy and spooky weekend in the Tampa Bay area!

The Buccaneers are also holding their annual Treasure Chests race to raise awareness for and funds for breast cancer this weekend.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

Villain Arts will take place in the west hall of the Tampa Convention Center this weekend, beginning on Friday. A standard day pass is $20 and a weekend pass runs for $40. Admission for children under 12-years-old is free.

Special guests include contestants from the show “Inkmaster” and Red Stewart.

Location: 1 Buccaneer Pl, Tampa

This event presented by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will benefit local charities supporting breast cancer research and patients in the area.

The in-person event will take place on Sunday beginning at 7:30 a.m. The race will also take place virtually, also beginning Sunday, and runs through Oct. 31.

Game tickets are not included for this year’s races.

Location: 201 10th St W, Bradenton

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature will open its latest outdoor experience on Saturday.

“DinoVenture, located outdoors on the Museum’s Riverside Plaza, allows you to meet the world’s most life-like animatronic dinosaurs — complete with waterproof silicon skin and electronic brains that control every flick of a tail and every blink of an eye,” the museum says.

Location: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

The Tampa Bay Home Show will take place at the Convention Center this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.

The Home Show will feature exhibits, seminars, door prizes and more.

“See the latest trends in home remodeling: from kitchen and baths to flooring, to windows and home protection,” the event description reads.

Location: 423 Poinsettia Ave, Clearwater Beach

Cooters Restaurant and Bar celebrates stone crab season this weekend from Friday through Sunday.

“The event features boat loads of fresh Florida stone crab, plus snow crab and more, all at deeply discounted prices!” a press release from the restaurant says.

Cooters Crab Fest will also feature live music from local performers and other food and drink specials.

Location: 2700 12th St., Sarasota

This “spooky” movie night will be hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival.

Kid’s games and activities will be on hand, as well as photo opportunities in the stadium concourse and on the field. “The Addams Family” will play at 7 p.m.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to benefit All Faiths Food Bank.

Location: 7177 58th Street N, Pinellas Park

Vendors will be selling everything from model trains to die-cast cars at the Pinellas Park location on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and kids 12 and under get in to the event for free.

The Girl Scouts of America will be selling lunch at the event.

Location: 5738 Main Street, New Port Richey

This live music event heads to New Port Richey on Saturday and the doors open at 1 p.m.

“Monufest was dreamed up to bring our community together after a long pause in live music performance and to support local arts and charities,” the event’s description reads.

A silent auction and raffles will be held during the event and profits will benefit Mullins Music and Cindy’s Pets.