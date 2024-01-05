TAMPA (WFLA) — Friday in Tarpon Springs, leaders of the Greek Orthodox Church gave their annual blessing of the fleet, the day before they celebrate Epiphany.

The Epiphany is one of the most important celebrations in the Greek community in Tarpon Springs and one of the most spectacular events for people to witness in the Tampa Bay area.

His Eminence, the Archbishop of America, stood in front of sailing vessels on Friday to give his blessing to them and to those who sail on board.

“May the Holy Trinity; the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit always protect these ships and those who journey on them,” said Archbishop Elpidophoros.

This year the Epiphany celebration also has a special guest; the Archbishop of Great Britain, who grew up in the Tarpon Springs area and dove for the cross himself 50 years ago.

Now, he’s focused on more than just the festivities.

“Sometimes we get caught up in the festivities, the celebration, and we forget the central message and that is the appearance of God on Earth,” said Archbishop Nikitas.

Saturday, a weather front is expected to come through the area, bringing wind and rain.

Michael Kouskoustis is in charge of the divers and he says he’s confident the event will go on, despite the weather predictions.

“I don’t think it impacts the dive, it may impact the procession, as far as we are concerned,” said Kouskoutis. “Even COVID, during COVID, it did not stop us from celebrating Epiphany.”