Tarpon Springs police attend graduation of fallen officer’s daughter

(Source: Tarpon Springs Police Department)

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — More than a dozen Tarpon Springs police officers attended a graduation ceremony for the daughter of fallen Officer Charlie Kondek at the University of Central Florida last week.

Kondek was gunned down in the line of duty in 2014. Marco Parilla was sentenced to life in prison for killing Kondex in 2018.

On Thursday, Kondek’s daughter, Aleena Kondek walked across the stage at the Addition Financial Arena to receive her diploma.

With her father not present, more than a dozen officers showed up to the ceremony to support Kondek and honor her father’s legacy.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department shared photos of the big day on Facebook.

Kondek, who studied nursing at UCF, received her BSN RN degree, and just accepted a job as an RN at a Florida hospital, the department said.

