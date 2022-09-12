TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for several days was arrested Monday after troopers found him sleeping in a stolen SUV.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident began early Monday morning when the owner of a 2021 Mazda CX5 SUV discovered his car had been stolen from a location in Orlando.

Hours after the theft, the owner of the vehicle told troopers he had received a location alert from his SUV showing its current position at an I-75 rest stop near milepost 238 in Hillsborough County.

When Troopers arrived, they found the SUV with a man asleep inside. Troopers said the man initially refused to exit the SUV but eventually complied.

The man allegedly gave authorities false information several times but was eventually identified as Quinton Lampkin, a 23-year-old who had escaped from a Tarpon Springs DOC work detail on September 5.

Lampkin was charged with grand theft auto, providing false information, and resisting without violence. He was later sent to the Hillsborough County Jail.

The owner of the stolen vehicle responded to the rest area and recovered his undamaged vehicle.