TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay’s own Tarpon Springs High School Marching Band will be performing in front of an estimated 5 million revelers at the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday.

The Tarpon Springs Outdoor Performance Ensemble (TSOPE) is one of 10 high school bands around the country performing in the parade.

The band was originally chosen to perform in the 2019 parade, but the pandemic delayed their performance until this year.

The band will march along the 2.5-mile parade route, which begins in New York City at 77th Street and Central Park West, and perform holiday songs for about three hours. They will appear in the main performance area right before they introduce Santa, and perform there for about 90 seconds.

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade—hosted by Today Show staples Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie—will begin at 8.45 a.m. ET instead of the traditional 9 a.m. ET start time.

It will air on NBC News Channel 8, Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, and the NBC app.