Tarpon Springs’ Epiphany 2021 celebration to take place without spectators

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — The annual Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs will still take place in January year despite significant changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The day will begin as it does every year with an 8 a.m. service at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The mass will be limited to 50% capacity, therefore only 250 patrons can attend. Churchgoers will be spread out to allow for social distancing. Masks are strongly encouraged.

The service is normally followed by a procession to Spring Bayou, but there will be no formal procession this year.

There will still be a cross dive, but only boys ages 18 can participate. Normally, boys ages 16 to 18 are allowed.

Clergy and divers will walk to the Spring Bayou at an undisclosed time. Parents can watch from a viewing area near the water. Space is limited to two family members per diver. There will be no Glendi Celebration after the casting of the cross. Craig Park and areas around the bayou will be closed.

Epiphany is a Christian feast day primarily commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist. Each year, young men dive into the bayou to retrieve the cross, which is thrown by an archbishop. A girl is chosen by the choir to release a dove before the dive. The winner is said to get a year of blessings.

The event draws thousands of people to Tarpon Springs each year.

The 115th annual Epiphany will take place on Jan. 6, 2021.

