Target opens Disney ‘shop-in-shop’ locations nationwide, one located in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Disney’s magical world has arrived at select Target stores. Their shop-in-shop concept launched today in 25 Target locations across the country and one just so happens to be here in the Tampa Bay area.

The stores will sell around 450 items, including 100 products that were previously available only at Disney retail locations.

Disney is opening the 750-square-foot stores ahead of a busy holiday season for the company.

Target said the stores will be packed with interactive displays and kids can even take a break from shopping and watch Disney movies.

To celebrate the grand openings, the first 250 guests that visit the 25 store locations nationwide will receive a Disney store at Target limited-edition canvas tote bag.

To snag one of your own, just visit the Target Clearwater location at 2747 Gulf To Bay Boulevard.

Target said it will expand the concept to more stores over the next year.

If you can’t make it in-store or don’t have a Disney store at Target located near you, you can shop the collection online at Target.com/Disneystore and in the Target app.

LATEST STORIES: