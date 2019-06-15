Target checkout registers down, causing long lines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Checkout registers at Target stores nationwide are apparently experiencing system issues Saturday, which is causing long lines to form and even longer checkout times.

The company has tweeted out that they are aware of the issue and apologize for the inconvenience:

According to a local shopper, Target employees tried making the waiting experience a little bit better by passing out treats and coupons.

News Channel 8 reported five years ago to the day Target having a similar issue. On June 15, 2014, we reported Target experienced a glitch in its checkout system, which caused delays and long lines at stores across the country. However, the glitch was not related to any security issue.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.