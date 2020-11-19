Tampa’s Sunset Music Festival postponed again as coronavirus cases spike

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa EDM lovers will have to wait a little longer for the next Sunset Music Festival.

The electronic music gathering, held at Raymond James Stadium each year, has been postponed once again due to safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. It was rescheduled for May 20 and 30.

The news comes as coronavirus cases in Florida are back on the rise. The state reported 7,925 coronavirus cases and 87 deaths on Wednesday.

The Sunset Music Festival had been scheduled to take place on Memorial Day weekend of 2020, then was moved to July, and pushed back again to Dec. 26 and 27.

Tickets to the festival go on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

Festifval organizers said they would be sending out emails regarding refunds to those who can’t make the new dates.

For more information, visit SMFTAMPA.COM.

