TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At this time next year, there will be a women’s professional soccer team playing in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and the President of Super League Tampa Bay unveiled renderings of what the team’s new proposed stadium would look like during a press conference Wednesday morning in Tampa Heights.

The team is looking for a partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools to play its first few seasons at Howard W. Blake High School.

If the school board approves the plan, the team would fully fund an upgraded and expanded waterfront stadium at Blake High School, to share with the school.

The team’s president Christina Unkel said this new stadium proposal “will have a special and positive impact on young people in our community.”

The team will pay for enhancements to transform the stadium, including expanding its capacity from 1,800 to around 5,000 seats, installing new FIFA-approved turf, and adding additional upgrades like concessions.

“Gathering at Armature Works, going across the bridge right into the stadium. That type of energy, that type of feel, we’re going to show you what soccer and what the rest of the world calls football, that energy that they bring to it. So that was the reasoning,” said Unkel.

“This is a perfect, perfect location,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. “There’s no doubt with our history of our sports teams that we’re going to put a winning team on the field and our community loves to support our sports teams and this will be no difference.”

The team is temporarily being called Super League Tampa Bay until naming rights are announced.

A spokesperson with Hillsborough County Schools said in a statement that “the district is excited that women’s professional soccer is coming to Tampa. This proposed partnership has the potential of creating a unique opportunity for the district and the students at Blake High School. The Hillsborough County School Board will vote on this proposed partnership at next week’s board meeting.”

The school board will vote on the proposal at the next meeting on Oct. 17.

Tickets are already on sale for games, which will start next August.