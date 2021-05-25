TAMPA (WFLA) – The Voice crowned a new champion on Tuesday night.

🚨 SPOILER ALERT 🚨



And the winner of #TheVoice is… pic.twitter.com/ijstl8G2pj — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 26, 2021

Tampa Bay native Kenzie Wheeler ultimately fell just short to Cam Anthony. Anthony’s win marks a record eighth victory for coach Blake Shelton, the most of any coach on The Voice.

Although he came up short, Dover’s mullet man gained the hearts of country music fans across the nation and made the Tampa Bay area proud impressing audience’s with his performance of George Jones’s “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

The performance was especially moving for Kenzie’s family since the singer dedicated the song to his “MaMaw.”

Big round of applause for our runner up, @KenzieWheeler! 👏💗 pic.twitter.com/VQ63K97per — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 26, 2021

Before making a name for himself on The Voice, Kenzie was working at a grocery store warehouse and performing karaoke at local restaurants. While Kenzie says he didn’t take singing “seriously” until high school, his talent was immediately evident to those around him.