TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s biggest Independence Day celebration, Boom by the Bay will return on July 4, and the city is promising a bigger and better show than ever before.

The city said it will host an “entirely remastered” fireworks show curated by Magic in the Sky, the same pyrotechnic company that works with Busch Gardens.

Revelers will be able to view the fireworks from Bayshore Boulevard, Sparkman Wharf and Armature Works. The largest display will be on Bayshore (south of Davis Islands Bridge).

There will be no fireworks at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Julian B Lane Riverfront Park or the Tampa Convention Center this year, the city said.

In addition to the fireworks, residents will be able to enjoy food trucks, live music, family-friendly activities and more along Tampa’s downtown waterfront.

The event, which is sponsored by TECO, will take place Monday, July 4. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

For schedules and more information, visit BoomByTheBay.com. You can also get notifications sent directly to your phone by texting ‘BOOM’ to 888-777.