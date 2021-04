TAMPA (WFLA) — A 45-year-old man was working repairs on a house in Tampa Wednesday when he accidentally touched a live power wire and was electrocuted.

Police said Jose Antonio Blanco was using a hydraulic lift to help him repair a house on East 17th Avenue in Tampa when he accidentally touched a live TECO power wire.

Blanco was electrocuted and died at the scene.

The incident happened at 11:37 a.m.