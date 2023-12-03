TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kristin Berry’s Ring camera caught it all: FedEx dropped off her delivery on her front porch on Friday afternoon, and then, minutes later, someone stole the same package off her porch.

“I got a notification that a person was on my porch,” Berry said. “No one was supposed to be there, obviously, so I saw it, and within a couple seconds, I realized that someone had taken my package.”

Berry said she had just returned from the veterinarian with her cat when she got the delivery notification but didn’t go out and retrieve the package right away.

“So I had just gotten her out, I was kind of getting situated, and then I got the notification that someone was on the porch,” Berry recalled. “When I looked, [I] saw him taking it, grabbed my keys really quickly, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to get him.'”

She said she found the teenage boy who took her delivery.

“I kind of drove around the neighborhood, saw him and another teenager on a bicycle without my package,” Berry remembered. “So then, I rolled down my window [and] confronted them.”

Berry said the boy claimed he didn’t know what she was talking about, so she called police. She said the dispatcher suggested she back off for her own safety.

“As someone in the community, there is a level of violation that you feel,” Berry explained.

The large box was a couple of chairs — patio furniture — an early Christmas from her parents, totaling around $120.

“Not breaking the bank, but at the same time, it’s an expense, and it’s the holidays, and I fear that this is going to happen more frequently,” Berry said. “Especially since Christmas gifts are getting delivered to people.”

This comes about a week after Tampa police alerted the community to other porch pirates during the holiday shopping season.

TPD recommended purchasing a porch lock box for accepting packages, asking a friend or neighbor to pick up the package, requiring a signature on delivery, or using secure locations such as Amazon lockers, FedEx, or UPS stores.