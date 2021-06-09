Tampa woman wins $1M scratch-off prize, plans to purchase dream home

The Florida Lottery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman’s dream is about to come true!

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Wanda Brana claimed the $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

Brana expressed how grateful she is to have won the $1 million prize and shared with the Florida Lottery she already has big plans for her winnings.

“I have been renting for years, but now I’m finally able to afford a house for my family and me!” she said.

She purchased her winning ticket from Rome Food Mart, located at 1615 West Sligh Avenue in Tampa. The mart will now receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

