Tampa woman to compete in Guy Fieri’s Food Network game show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman is getting ready for her national television debut with the hopes of showing off her cooking skills and winning some big money.

Jada Vidal, an aspiring chef is set to appear on Guy’s Grocery Games on the Food Network.

Jada Vidal attended Chamberlain and Riverview High Schools. She says she’s been baking since she was in middle school. Jada is a big fan of Food Network star Guy Fieri, so she signed up to be on his show, “Guy’s Grocery Games.” Three years later, she heard back from them, and after shooting her competition in San Francisco, she’s now ready for the episode to air.

“It’s very surreal for me because coming from somebody who ten years ago was watching, and hoping, and wishing that one day I would be on the show, and now it’s come true far further than I thought it would. It’s amazing,” said Vidal.

Vidal’s episode of “Guy’s Grocery Games” airs on Food Network at 9 p.m. Wednesday. She’s also planning a pop-up dinner at Armature Works. You can find out more about that event here.