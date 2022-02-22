Tampa woman puts pregnancy announcement on coffee mug, surprises grandpa in sweet video

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing the creative way she told her grandpa he was about to be a great-grandfather.

The mom-to-be, Kaylie Burchart, wanted to break the news in a special way, so she put her pregnancy announcement on a coffee cup and gave it to her grandfather as a gift.

A video posted on TikTok shows her wait in anticipation while he opens the gift and reads the message on the cup, which says “you put the great in grandpa.” But it took him a moment to let the message sink in.

“Are you going to be a great-grandpa?” a woman in the background asks.

“What?! Oh my God,” he says with excitement. “I had no idea what that meant.”

The happy moment was caught on a video, which was shared on TikTok earlier this month and has more than 85,000 reactions as of Tuesday.