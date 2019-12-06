Breaking News
Tampa woman launches dog biscuit business nationwide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After completing specialized education programs at MacDonald Training Center in Tampa for adults with special needs, Ellie Brown is ready to roll out her company Brady’s Biscuit nationwide.

She created the recipe for her dog Brady, and through word of mouth it became so popular other dogs have been sniffing out the tasty treats.

“They are made from whole wheat, flour, baking powder and peanut butter,” Brown said.

Brown has been running the company for three years successfully but thanks to MacDonald Training Center in Tampa, her business plan is ready for an online launch Sunday.

