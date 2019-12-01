Tampa woman killed in hit-and-run crash, police searching for vehicle

Breaking News
HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A 40-year-old Tampa woman crossing US-41 was struck and killed by a driver who then fled the scene, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP is looking for a 2003-2009 white Chevy Trailblazer that was traveling south on US-41 when it collided with Chanda Renee Gant.

Gant was walking west across US-41 just south of East 120th Avenue when FHP said she entered the path of the vehicle and was hit.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run crash, you’re urged to call FHP at 813-558-1800.

