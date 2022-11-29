TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman died Tuesday morning after her SUV crashed off of I-75 in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report said the 56-year-old woman was driving north on the interstate south of Immokalee Road when her vehicle left the road and hit several trees.

The woman died at the scene. Troopers said the four passengers in the SUV — a 5-year-old boy, a 27-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, and a 34-year-old woman — suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital in the area.

All of the passengers were said to be Tampa residents as well.

The FHP did not say what caused the woman’s SUV to leave the roadway. The crash is still under investigation.