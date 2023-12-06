TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area woman is helping to inspire a movement that’s going viral.

“Project Menorah” is a grassroots movement encouraging non-Jewish people to place a menorah, along with their other holiday decorations, in their windows this December to show support for the Jewish community.

It all started with a phone conversation between Tampa resident Jennifer Marshall and her friend Adam Adam Kulbersh, who lives thousands of miles away in Los Angeles.

Adam expressed concern about decorating for Hanukkah.

“My son started seeing the Christmas decorations popping up around our neighborhood, and he was so excited to hang our Hanukkah decorations. Because of this massive historic spike in antisemitism all around the country – all around the world, I was nervous to put a target on ourselves, and I had to tell him no,” said Adam Kulbersh.

Without hesitation, Jennifer said, “I’ll put a menorah in our window, too. You are not alone.”

With that gesture, Project Menorah was born.

“In that moment, it lifted the weight off my chest that I’ve been feeling,” said Kulbersh.

“My family felt very important about that. We wanted to support our Jewish friends who didn’t feel safe,” said Marshall. ” For me, it really started as just an act of love for Jack. For this little boy, that should be able to celebrate Hanukkah without any reservations or fears.”

The movement has since gone viral.

“This is grassroots, and it has gone completely viral all over Facebook, Instagram – we are hearing from people all over the country, France, Australia, Germany, Italy, Canada, England, and more,” said Kulbersh.

Not only are non-Jewish people being asked to put a menorah on display, they are being urged to share a photo of the display on social media and tag Project Menorah.

Kulbersh said the experience has changed his mind about decorating for Hanukkah.

“Not only am I going to let my child decorate for Hanukkah this year, we are going all in. I ordered more. I went to my big box store and bought everything they had. It is going to be a big celebration at our house this year,” said Kulbersh.

For more about Project Menorah click here.